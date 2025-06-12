Community puzzled as to how Morehouse student ended up dead in Virginia pond

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police in Fairfax County, Va. are investigating how Morehouse College student Kyle Coleman ended up dead inside a pond outside of Washington, D.C.

“The whole campus and the whole [Atlanta University Center] is impacted by this,” Morehouse College staff member Angelo Pierre told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington.

“His spirit was one of warmth... He was a phenomenal young man and was just a joy,” family friend Alene Devereaux said at a vigil in Virginia.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said Coleman crashed his blue Toyota into a tree last week.

Witnesses told police they saw the driver of the car walk away from the crash scene.

When police arrived, they said they found Coleman’s car still running with his cellphone inside.

The 19-year-old, last seen wearing a Morehouse College jacket and black pants, was reported missing by his family.

After days of searching, police dive teams found Coleman’s body this week.

“It’s unfortunate to be so young and to have that kind of future and potential ahead of you, see it kind of taken away by a mystery,” Pierre said.

Police believe Coleman may have suffered a medical emergency while behind the wheel of his car.

TRENDING STORIES:

STORY 1

STORY 2

STORY 3

“I think we owe the

How the Morehouse College business administration major ended up in the pond is still under investigation.

City of Atlanta an answer. Any other city and you have a death like this, we have to know what’s going on,” said Pierre.

Morehouse College has grief counselors on hand for students and staff.

In a statement, Morehouse College wrote in part:

“It is with profound sorrow that we share the heartbreaking news that Kyle Coleman ’28, a rising sophomore majoring in business administration with a finance concentration from Gainesville, Virginia, has passed away…Our entire Morehouse family grieves this unimaginable loss.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group