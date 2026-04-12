Coca-Cola salutes America’s 250th anniversary with commemorative cans, campaign

The Coca-Cola Company, a signature partner for America250, is launching a yearlong, nationwide celebration in 2026.

Central to the celebration is a new collection of limited-edition America250 packaging, including custom bottles and the brand’s first America250 collectible mini-cans.

Each mini-can features a design unique to one of the 50 states, as well as Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia, highlighting iconic local symbols.

Designed for collecting and sharing, the America250 packaging also connects consumers to interactive experiences. By scanning participating products, fans can unlock prizes and rewards, including the opportunity to win a new Jeep and other experiences inspired by exploring the country.

The campaign is anchored by a new creative anthem, “Drink in America.” It celebrates the spirit of American communities, capturing everyday moments, local traditions and shared experiences.

Coca-Cola has played a visible role during many pivotal moments in U.S. history, such as supporting American troops during World War II and commemorating the nation’s Bicentennial with collectible bottles in 1976.

“Coca‑Cola has always reflected the times we live in while helping bring people together,” said Stacy Jackson, vice president of Coca‑Cola Trademark, North America. “This milestone is an opportunity to celebrate where we’ve been—and where we’re going.”

Beyond packaging and creative, Coca-Cola’s America250 efforts place a strong emphasis on community engagement and service.

The initiative includes an ambitious goal to generate 250,000 volunteer hours in 2026, working with local bottlers and community partners nationwide.

Volunteer and cause-marketing programs will focus on food insecurity, disaster relief, sustainability, youth empowerment and honoring military members and veterans.

Jackson added, “For nearly 140 years, Coca‑Cola has been part of the American experience. From our collectible America250 mini-cans to our community outreach initiatives, our goal is to uplift Americans throughout every zip code and create optimism for the future.”

Coca-Cola will also launch “Paint the Nation,” a large-scale public art initiative. This project will result in dozens of murals created in collaboration with local artists, reflecting local culture and community pride.

Shakir Moin, president, Marketing for Coca‑Cola North America. commented on the program’s design.

“Our America250 partnership is an open invitation for communities to participate in this historic moment,” Moin said. “We designed this program to be inclusive and impactful. Initiatives like ‘Paint the Nation’ and our volunteer efforts empower employees, bottlers and fans to create meaningful memories and lasting contributions.”

The America250 celebration will continue throughout 2026, with brand presence at marquee events. These events include the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600, the PGA Tour Championship and major music festivals.

Additional Coca-Cola brands, such as BODYARMOR, Gold Peak, vitaminwater and smartwater, will also introduce commemorative packaging as part of the broader celebration.

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