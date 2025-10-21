Coca-Cola reports company ‘gaining ground’ in market, despite ‘challenging’ environment

ATLANTA — The same day Coca-Cola announced it was selling a $3.4 billion bottling operation overseas, the company said its financials were “gaining ground” even with market challenges.

The Tuesday quarterly earnings report from the Atlanta-based beverage company said net revenue grew by $12.5 billion over the last three months.

“While the overall environment has continued to be challenging, we’ve stayed flexible — adapting plans where needed and investing for growth,” James Quincey, Chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company, said in a statement. “By offering choice across our total beverage portfolio and leveraging our franchise model’s unique strengths, we’re gaining ground and strengthening our leadership position."

Quincey said the Coca-Cola Company was confident it could deliver on 2025 financial guidance and achieve longer-term objectives.

In an overall review of the company’s financial outlook, the Coca-Cola Company updated its guidance Tuesday, saying that it expects some headwinds based on current rates, but not insurmountable.

“The company’s operations are primarily local, however, they are subject to global trade dynamics that may impact certain components of the company’s cost structure across its markets," the company said. “At this time, the company expects the impact to be manageable.”

