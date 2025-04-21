Co-founder of Wax ‘N’ Facts record store in Little 5 Points dies

ATLANTA — One of the co-founders of Wax ‘N’ Facts record store in Atlanta’s Little 5 Points neighborhood has died.

The store announced the passing of Harry DeMille on Sunday through a post on its Instagram page.

Wax ‘N’ Facts was established in 1976 by DeMille and his business partner, Danny Beard.

“Harry DeMille died peacefully this morning at Piedmont Hospital in the company of his wife of 45 years, Alice Kelly DeMille,” the Instagram post said. “Harry loved the record store and talking to customers and friends. It is not overstating things to say he was a good dude and beloved by his many friends.”

The store sells new and used vinyl records, compact discs, cassettes, posters, stickers, DVDs and VHS tapes, and more.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group