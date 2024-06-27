CNN Presidential Debate: How to watch tonight’s simulcast on Channel 2, WSB-TV apps

ATLANTA — The CNN Presidential Debate night has arrived. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will debate at the CNN Studios in Atlanta starting at 9 p.m.

WSB-TV will air a simulcast of the CNN Presidential Debate live on air, mobile apps and streaming on your Smart TV. Here are the ways that you can watch across the WSB-TV platforms.

Channel 2

Check your TV guide for WSB-TV. Our LIVE debate coverage begins at 8 p.m.

WSBTV.com and Breaking News app

You can watch the simulcast of the debate on WSBTV.com.

There are two streams you can watch online: the WSB Now Stream here or the 24/7 Breaking News Stream here.

The streams are also available through the WSB-TV mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

Smart TV apps

The WSB Now stream is available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TV and Google TV. On the home screen, find the magnifying glass and search for WSB. Click on the WSB app icon and install to watch.

You can also watch WSB-TV on NextGen TV. You need a NextGen TV tuner and antenna. This feature is available on newer TV models of LG, Sony, Hisense and Samsung. Search/scan for “WSB”. Click OK on your TV remote to interact with the app.

