Clear technology aims to kill the clipboard at Wellstar

ATLANTA — Wellstar Health is partnering with Clear, a technology company, to implement Clear One technology in its medical offices.

The goal is to streamline patient registration and reduce the administrative burden on healthcare staff. Clear One is designed to improve efficiency and accuracy in data collection, according to Clear.

“We are effectively killing the clipboard,” a company spokesperson said, underscoring the move towards digital adoption.

The technology is expected to minimize errors and improve the overall patient experience.

Wellstar Health hopes the partnership will lead to faster check-in times and a more seamless experience for patients visiting its medical offices.

