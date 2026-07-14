Clark Howard: Unauthorized charges on credit cards are frustrating, but not impossible to remove

ATLANTA — Charges on your credit card that you did not make are frustrating, but you can get them removed.

Channel 2 consumer advisor Clark Howard says it’s your money, and if you sit on your rights, you lose them.

“I need you to look thoroughly through your checking account statement for a debit card, your credit statement for it, and when you see something on there that’s not right, you challenge it right away,” Howard said.

There is a simple procedure to challenge a charge, but generally, time is of the essence.

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“A lot of times you’ll get turned down by the credit card company or bank saying, ‘Yeah, we think that’s really you.’ You don’t take that. When you know it’s not you, you re-dispute it. In any documentation you can provide, you provide it, because it’s your money and it’s supposed to be given back to you, not go to the thief,” Howard said.

If there is a billing error, make sure to send your complaint through mail to get full protection under federal regulation.

If you notice fraudulent charges, contact your credit card company right away.

Remember, you must file your dispute within sixty days.

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