Clark Howard has successful heart surgery and is now recovering

ATLANTA — We have some great news to pass along about Channel 2 consumer adviser Clark Howard.

As we reported on Channel 2 Action News on Tuesday, Howard was going to have surgery to replace a defective aortic valve.

We can now tell you Howard’s surgery was successful, and he is doing well.

Channel 2′s Fred Blankenship spoke to Howard ahead of the surgery and told him that he was ready to put everything behind him.

“I’m going to come out of this. I’ll be sore from the operation, but I’m going to feel like a new man,” Howard said.

“When we do fix his valve, he’ll have instantaneous relief literally overnight. You can tell that you can breathe better. You are able to walk faster, you’re able to go up the stairs again,” Piedmont Health cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Vinod Thourani told Blankenship.

Howard’s team of surgeons said he would likely spend the night at the hospital and go home on Thursday.

All of us at Channel 2 Action News wish Clark a speedy recovery and can’t wait to welcome him back once he’s healed.

