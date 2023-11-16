Getting gift card this holiday season? This is Clark Howard’s game plan to save you money

ATLANTA — Consumers are expected to spend over $1 trillion between October and December this year, according to the International Council of Shopping Centers.

When it comes to buying gift cards, Channel 2 consumer adviser Clark Howard would rather you don’t do it.

“But we buy them anyway. So, I want to tell you how to make sure when you buy a gift card it’s safe,” Howard said.

Sally McDonald is the managing editor of Clark.com. She told Channel 2 Action News that gift cards can limit where you spend.

“Retailers often can go out of business,” McDonald said.

She explained where you buy gift cards is important to protect your wallet.

“There can be a lot of scams out there online, especially online marketplaces,” McDonald said.

