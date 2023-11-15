Holiday debt hangovers are real but there is a simple way to avoid them

ATLANTA — Paying for your holiday presents with credit cards might be convenient but Channel 2 consumer adviser Clark Howard warns the convenience comes at a cost.

Howard said store credit cards can be especially tempting.

“When you are out Christmas shopping, they are going to throw credit at you everywhere you go online and in person. But there’s reasons you got to say no,” Howard said.

Howard said high interest rates on store credit cards could triple the cost of purchases.

Gwinnett County resident Sami Johnson became hooked on store credit cards as a teenager.

“I was 23 years old with $25,000 of credit card debt,” Johnson said.

As an employee at a retailer, she even pitched them to customers.

“Not one point did I mention to them about an interest rate,” Johnson said.

She told Channel 2 Action News that she focused on the up-front 20% savings.

“They didn’t care if they’re getting charged 29% on $25,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the interest rates caused her bills to snowball and she realized she was in over her head.

“I’m paying out 25 different bills. What am I doing?” Johnson said.

Average credit card interest rates are 22.76% for new credit cards, according to Wallethub.

