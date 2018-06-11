0 City of Atlanta being sued over its sidewalks

ATLANTA - Atlanta has been hit with a class-action lawsuit, accused of not maintaining sidewalks and curb cuts for people with disabilities.

Channel 2’s Dave Huddleston watched those involved in the lawsuit try to get around the park in the Vine City Monday. He said there were several times they almost tipped out of their wheelchairs because the sidewalks do not have curb cuts or are broken.

Huddleston saw how difficult it was for one woman to maneuver down a northwest Atlanta street.

She and another man are at the center of the lawsuit, accusing Atlanta of not doing enough to repair sidewalks so people with disabilities can get around the city.

Their attorney told Channel 2 Action News that 20 percent of Atlanta’s sidewalks do not meet the American With Disabilities Act requirements, but the city can spend millions on the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Huddleston reached out to the mayor's office for a response. Officials told him that in 2009 they entered into an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice and the city is not in violation of that agreement. Officials also said fixing the sidewalks remains a priority for the city.

