City drops the peach as Atlanta gets ready to ring in 2026 with drone and firework show

ATLANTA — There are a number of big events for Georgians to say goodbye to 2025, and this year, the city of Atlanta is replacing the Peach Drop with a drone and fireworks show.

New Year’s Eve sits as a mixture between honoring old traditions, while looking ahead to what’s new.

“The old is leaving, and you’re welcoming in the new,” Brittaney Wali told Doudna.

And on Wednesday night, Atlanta will turn the page on the Peach Drop.

The city hired Firefly Drone Shows to run the New Year’s Eve festivities.

They told Doudna that they will send up 600 drones to run two 15-minute shows simultaneously on both sides of the city to make sure more people have a chance to see the action from homes or rooftop bars and restaurants.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Originally I was like, ‘Oh no, not the Peach Drop!” Meghan Germanosaid.

“I think it’s cool. It seems like it’s very innovative, different,” Elizabeth Roos said.

Michele Walker is with the Skylounge on top of the Glenn hotel. She said they have been planning for New Year’s for months, which they expect to only to be bigger with the new change.

“We got very excited because we know this is the perfect place to see it,” Walker said. “They’ve started setting up this morning, and they will continue to set up all afternoon.”

The hope for the city is that the drone show will allow people to spread out, stay safe, and see the show while being able to take part in a new tradition.

“If I can see it from my own house and not have to leave my living room, that sounds pretty good to me,” Germano said.

The show will also be coordinated with multiple fireworks displays, trying to make sure you can see it wherever you are.

©2025 Cox Media Group