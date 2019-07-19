City council members calling for changes after 2nd scooter death

ATLANTA - There is a new push for change after a man on an e-scooter was hit and killed by a bus in Atlanta.
Brad Alexander, 37, was riding on a scooter Wednesday night when he was hit by a CobbLinc bus turning at the intersection of 15th Street and West Peachtree Street.
Police and emergency medical technicians pulled Alexander out from the under the bus but he died at the scene.
So far, Atlanta police have not determined who was at fault in the wreck.
Thursday night, two Atlanta Councilmembers are calling for changes on Atlanta streets in light of the deadly scooter crash.
