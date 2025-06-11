City of Atlanta releases final report on recommendations to homelessness task force

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta released its final report on recommendations for its Homelessness Task Force.

The subcommittee had three key recommendations that include the establishment of the Mayor’s Office of Homelessness, strengthening safety protocols for encampment closure, and centralized standards for reporting data.

The changes come after a homeless man, Cornelius Taylor, was killed by a city vehicle during an encampment sweep.

The updated protocols apply to encampments managed by the City of Atlanta and do not extend to closures on state property led by GDOT or other agencies.

“We are committed to solutions that respect human dignity, promote safety, and provide a path forward for every individual in need,” LaChandra Burks, Chief Operating Officer of the task force said. “This marks a major step toward building a more coordinated, compassionate, and effective response to homelessness. I thank the taskforce members for their vital input in helping shape this critical work.”

