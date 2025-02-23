City of Atlanta releases Employee Bill of Rights

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens released his administration’s first Employee Bill of Rights this week.

It outlines how employees should handle investigations.

It also clarifies their right to appeal decisions or challenge subpoenas from the Ethics Office or the Inspector General’s Office.

“Consistent with my fourth pillar of Ethical and Effective government, the creation of the Bill of Rights will help all employees understand their rights within the City,” Dickens said. “As an advocate for—and someone who worked directly on—both the creation of the Office of Inspector General and the City’s Department of Labor, the accompanying guide balances transparency and accountability for the City’s public servants, while making clear their rights and responsibilities.”

