City of Atlanta making changes to dangerous section of busy road

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta is making major changes to a busy stretch of road that has been dangerous to bikers and pedestrians.

Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach learned the city is planning to remove the center left turn lane on Cascade Rd. SW in the business district near Beecher Street and Benjamin E. Mays Drive as part of the Cascade Complete Street Project.

“I think it’s been a problem for a long time. There was even a couple killed at this corner," neighbor and business owner Shea Embry said.

Atlanta Department of Transportation laid out plans at a virtual community meeting on Tuesday night to try and reduce speeds in the area.

“Removing those turn lanes will help slow down cars,” DOT officials said.

Once removed and re-striped, the city would add two five-foot bike lanes on both sides in either direction.

“I know taking the turn lane out would help things,” Embry said.

Councilmember Marci Collier Overstreet says this is the time to make the change, but wants to first hear from the community.

“This whole Cascade Complete Street has been done via community interaction and involvement over the last five to seven years,” she said.

Some still have their concerns, saying the lanes will be narrowed for cars and buses.

“Now there is an imbalance between what is happening on the sidewalk and what we have available to us in the street to drive safely,” another neighbor said.

Overstreet says she wants to hear from everyone before taking the turn lane away.

“I think ATL DOT will actually do a poll of some sort to make sure we’re gathering the community voice about the changes,” she said.

Discussion on this change and the entire project will take place at the next community meeting on June 10.

