CHRIStal Ball fundraiser in Buckhead benefits families overcoming trauma

ATLANTA — Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz served as emcee of the 25th annual CHRIStal Ball on Saturday.

The event was held at Flourish Atlanta in Buckhead Saturday night.

The fundraiser benefits nonprofit Chris 180, which helps children, adults, and families overcome trauma through counseling, foster care, adoption, and support programs.

If you missed the sold-out event, you can still donate to Chris 180 online.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group