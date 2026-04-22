Children celebrate Earth Day at Atlanta Botanical Garden

ATLANTA — A group of young people spent the day celebrating Earth Day at the Atlanta Botanical Garden.

Channel 2’s Lori Wilson was at the Atlanta Botanical Garden to see how it’s focused on the future of Planet Earth.

At the botanical garden in Midtown, every day is Earth Day, but on the actual day, things are even more special.

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Greg Simms, an Earth Day volunteer, shared with Wilson how he spends the day helping kids visiting the park find their inner plant-based musician.

“You’ve got them made out of bamboo, you’ve got ratan seeds on the inside for the rattles,” Simms said. “We’ve got a rock band in the making, this is America’s Got Talent in the making.”

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In another tent, kids learn how to worm, digging to find different parts of nature.

Allison Pratt, the Family Programs coordinator, said the garden’s activities are great for children.

“The garden is such a great opportunity for kids to have hands on interaction at such a young age,” Pratt said. “That really helps them establish a connection and a relationship with nature.”

Another activity at the Atlanta Botanical Gardens is a recycling project called “No More Liddering,” where plastic goes from trash to art.

“We recycled all these plastic lids to turn into artwork,” Pratt explained. “Some of them are really into it, and they’re so good with the sorting and the placing.”

Pratt said the programming at the gardens plants the seeds, “so that as these young people grow, they’ll want to come up with ways to conserve and protect our plant and its natural resources.”

Heading into summer, the Atlanta Botanical Gardens will have programming every day, except Mondays, starting in May.

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