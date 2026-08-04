Channel 2 gets an exclusive look at Rivian’s new East Coast headquarters

ATLANTA — Electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian is opening up its East Coast headquarters, and only Channel 2 Action News was there Tuesday for the exclusive tour.

The company is ramping up construction at the Stanton Springs mega site, and we could see the first R2s roll off in 2028.

Elle Navarro, Rivian’s senior director of facility operations and workplace development, gave Channel 2’s Richard Elliot a tour of the inside of Rivian’s new East Coast corporate headquarters.

It’s located directly on the Atlanta Beltline in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, and in addition to open workspaces, private work pods and an event space, it also has balconies with a pretty good view of downtown Atlanta.

Navarro said they tried to tie the headquarters into an Atlanta vibe, from the art down to naming the conference rooms after Georgia features.

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“The team really wanted to lean into the city in the forest and into all the different Georgia elements. So, you will see different graphics on the wall and conference room names that are really leaning into the Georgia theme,’’ Navarro said.

The building is where Rivian will oversee operations at the still-under-construction plant site in Stanton Springs.

After some early hiccups, the electric vehicle manufacturer says it’s already starting vertical construction and hopes to begin rolling out vehicles.

Uber has already placed an order for tens of thousands of them to use as the backbone of its robotaxi fleet.

“It’s a fantastic facility. We love working out here,” said Tony Sanger, vice president of production facilities for Rivian.

Sanger told Elliot that he loves the new headquarters but is focused on getting the plant up and running and churning out vehicles by 2028.

“Where we’re currently at now is we’ll begin producing vehicles at the end of ’28 and get them into the hands of customers as fast as we can,” Sanger said.

In a statement, Gov. Brian Kemp, who championed the Rivian deal, said it’s “great to see this latest milestone for Rivian’s growing presence in the state, and we look forward to their continued participation in Georgia’s strong business community.”

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