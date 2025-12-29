Rivian to work with 3 Georgia colleges, universities to develop EV plant workforce

ATLANTA — Electric vehicle company Rivian announced it would work with five institutions in Georgia to power the workforce for its new EV plant in the state.

Along with the investment in infrastructure and manufacturing, Rivian will now work with the University of Georgia, Georgia Institute of Technology and Georgia Piedmont Technical College.

The company also announced it was creating a veterans technical trade program and sponsoring the Georgia Science and Engineering Fair for middle and high school students.

The plans are meant to supplement the EV company’s activities in Georgia.

Rivian has a new facility under development in Social Circle, Ga. and as part of that project, the company previously said it plans to hire 7,500 positions in the state.

“As EVs become more a part of our daily lives, we must ensure there are enough experienced, trained professionals out there to handle the service and maintenance needs of these high-tech vehicles,” Nana Danso, Rivian Director of Workforce Development said in a statement.

Construction of the $5 billion plant began in September.

According to Rivian, their partnership with the Georgia Science and Engineering Fair for grade 6-12 students will start with a $25,000 investment.

Separately, Rivian is launching a technical trade program for veterans in Georgia which will operate out of Fort Benning and help veterans transition from active service to the civilian workforce.

The program will have its first group of service members enrolled in a 15-week program in 2026 and graduates will be offered positions with Rivian upon completion.

Rivian also said it was creating scholarships at UGA and Georgia Tech with seed funding starting at $150,000 for each institution. The scholarship programs will begin in 2026.

At GPTC, Rivian will partner with the college to launch a training and support program to develop a workforce of qualified entry-level technicians for the company’s service and repair facilities.

“Rivian intends to build its next manufacturing home in Stanton Springs North near Social Circle, Georgia, with plans to create 7,500 jobs by 2030 in addition to 2,000 construction jobs,” the company said.

