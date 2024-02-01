Channel 2 Action News viewers make Brad’s Coat Drive a huge success

ATLANTA — On Thursday, volunteers helped gather up hundreds of coats that viewers like you donated to help people in metro Atlanta who can’t afford a warm coat in the cold weather.

Kaneki Guischard says living on the street is scary. It’s worse in the winter.

“Instead of worrying about where you’re going to lay your head, you worry about if you can survive the weather,” Guischard said.

Guischard has gotten back on his feet with help from CHRIS 180. The nonprofit based in DeKalb County provides a variety of free services, including warm coats.

“You have folks who have no income or little income. They can’t afford a coat,” CHRIS 180′s Diana Mason said.

This year, CHRIS 180 and three other local charities got some help.

In December, Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz launched Brad’s Coat Drive, and Channel 2 Action News viewers really stepped up.

“We asked and they delivered. It has been—for our first time out—a huge success,” WSB-TV Director of Community Affairs Condace Pressley said.

More than 1,000 coats were dropped off at WSB-TV in midtown Atlanta in barely over a month.

The nonprofit Midtown Assistance Center picked up a big load a few weeks back.

On Thursday, CHRIS 180 came for 500. Most of the coats are new, some are gently used.

Guischard says when you’re cold, it doesn’t matter.

“As they say, one man’s trash is another person’s treasure. You’re not only giving a coat. You’re kind of giving a hug,” Guischard said.

