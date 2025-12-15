Carvana adds Atlanta for new car sales in US

ATLANTA — Online car sales company Carvana, which first hit the road with a launch in Atlanta in 2013, is bringing new business innovation back to the market.

Carvana confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that it was now selling both used and new cars in the Atlanta market following the purchase of a dealership in Union City.

The expansion and purchase of the now-former South Atlanta Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat dealership makes the market the fourth area that Carvana will sell new cars.

Going forward, Atlanta customers will be able to find and purchase new vehicle inventory on Carvana.com for both home delivery and pick-up from the dealership.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

With the addition of the dealership on Jonesboro Road, Atlanta joins San Diego, California, Casa Grande, Arizona and Dallas, Texas for new car sales from the online vehicle retailer.

“We look forward to bringing exceptional Carvana experiences to Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram customers across the Atlanta area, a community that has been part of our story since the very beginning,” a Carvana spokesperson said in a statement.

As for how the addition of new vehicles will look to Carvana customers, the company said things will be the same.

“It’s the same transparent, online-first experience,” with pricing “consistent with how Carvana has always served customers: clear, upfront and transparent pricing,” the company said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group