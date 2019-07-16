Car hits bicyclist, then drives off; Couple now searching for driver

ATLANTA - A husband and wife are asking for help catching a driver who ran her over and then took off.
Surveillance video from a nearby home captured the moment of impact.
Channel 2 Action News spoke to the husband and wife, who are avid bike riders. The crash happened June 29 as the Warrens were riding their bikes to an Atlanta United game.
They were in their Kirkwood neighborhood on Hosea L. Williams Drive at around 4:45 p.m. when the car hit Valerie.
“I had no idea that I was about to get hit,” Valerie Warren said.
She said she doesn’t remember being hit but when she woke up in the hospital, she had broken bones in her head, ribs and collarbone.
