Car crashes into Buckhead Saloon because of icy conditions

ATLANTA — Only damage was left behind after a vehicle slid into the Buckhead Saloon.

Atlanta officers were called to a vehicle accident at 31 Irby Avenue in northwest Atlanta.

When officers arrived, they found a car had slid into the building.

APD did not say if anyone was in the building at the time of the crash. The driver told Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco he slid on the snow into the building.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported. The driver’s identity was not released.

For the second time in less than two weeks, snow is falling in metro Atlanta. Roads are becoming impassable in spots across the southern part of the metro.

Police departments across metro Atlanta are asking motorists to stay home and off the roads.

