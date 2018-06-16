Car chase ends in crash, three arrested

ATLANTA - Three people are in custody after a police chase through the streets of Atlanta.
Police told Channel 2’s Lauren Pozen that just after 1 p.m. Saturday officers saw a stolen vehicle in the area of Washington Place and Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard and tried to stop it but the driver sped off.
A witness told Pozen the driver of the stolen car hit a wall but continued driving, hitting other cars along the way.
TRENDING STORIES:
The short pursuit ended with the stolen vehicle crashing into several cars in the area of James P Brawley Drive and Griffin Street.
No one was hurt, but the crash left debris scattered all over.
How a security guard stepped in to make sure no one was hurt, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}