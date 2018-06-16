  • Car chase ends in crash, three arrested

    By: Lauren Pozen

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Three people are in custody after a police chase through the streets of Atlanta.

    Police told Channel 2’s Lauren Pozen that just after 1 p.m. Saturday officers saw a stolen vehicle in the area of Washington Place and Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard and tried to stop it but the driver sped off.

    A witness told Pozen the driver of the stolen car hit a wall but continued driving, hitting other cars along the way.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    The short pursuit ended with the stolen vehicle crashing into several cars in the area of James P Brawley Drive and Griffin Street.

    No one was hurt, but the crash left debris scattered all over.

    How a security guard stepped in to make sure no one was hurt, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Car chase ends in crash, three arrested

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teen killer wants to apologize to mother of man he killed: 'I'm sorry…

  • Headline Goes Here

    'Dancing doctor' objects to emergency license suspension

  • Headline Goes Here

    CDC announces recall of Kellogg's Honey Smacks over salmonella

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police working to ID woman hit, killed crossing I-75