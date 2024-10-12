Candy, costumes, decorations: How U.S. shoppers are driving $11.6 billion in Halloween sales

ATLANTA — Halloween spending in the U.S. is poised to hit $11.6 billion this year, the National Retail Federation says.

Although this figure doesn’t surpass last year’s record-setting $12.2 billion, it still promises a significant boost to the retail sector.

The primary drivers behind this hefty Halloween expenditure are candy, decorations, and costumes. Shoppers are expected to dish out an average of around $103.63 per person on these festive essentials.

In a bid to capitalize on this spending frenzy, many big-box retailers have jumped into the spooky spirit earlier than ever.

Some began rolling out Halloween merchandise as early as June, allowing ample time for consumers to prepare for the haunted holiday.

TRENDING STORIES:

©2024 Cox Media Group