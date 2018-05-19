0 Caleb Lee Hutchinson's parents leave for LA as he fights to become next American Idol

ATLANTA - The countdown is on as Dallas’ own Caleb Lee Hutchinson gets one step closer to taking the title of American Idol.

Sunday and Monday night, Hutchinson will give his final performances on "America Idol" as America decides who among the Top 3 will be the next American Idol.

Channel 2’s Lauren Pozen met with Hutchinson’s parents as the got ready to board a plane Saturday to meet their son in Los Angeles for the show’s highly anticipated finale.

A Georgia contestant made it into the Top 3 on 'American Idol.' ABC

The Hutchinsons told Pozen that it has been a whirlwind of excitement the last few weeks and they are excited for their son.

Caleb’s father, William “Hutch” Hutchinson, said from an early age, Caleb couldn’t put the microphone down.

“It is kind of the culmination of everything so let’s get her done, you know?” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson and his wife, Piper, left from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Saturday.

They will watch on Sunday, as Caleb faces off with two other hopefuls for the American Idol title.

“I know we are parents and jaded, but he’s always had a beautiful voice but for it to happen overnight it just kind of blows you away,” William Hutchinson said.

Caleb’s parents let us in on some backstage secrets plus they have a special message for Caleb’s Georgia fans.

