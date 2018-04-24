0 Georgia's own Caleb Hutchinson makes it into Top 10 on 'American Idol'

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - On this week's episodes of American Idol, the top 14 contestants performed solo, and for the first time this season, America had a hand in placing at least a portion of the contenders through to the next round.

Viewers were instructed to vote online, in the American Idol app or via text, where they could vote 10 times per contestant, per method. The top six moved on based on America’s vote and the remaining eight artists performed once more on Monday, with judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan deciding which four were added to the top 10.

Among those contestants going through to the next round was Georgia's own Caleb Lee Hutchinson.

People across the metro have been following Hutchinson’s journey from Dallas, Georgia, all the way to Hollywood, California, where he has made it into the Top 10 artists on American Idol.

On Monday, Hutchinson kicked things off, singing and picking banjo on “Midnight Train to Memphis" by The Steeldrivers.

Perry was “blown away” by the performance, praising his growth, while also noting that she sensed some nerves.

However, Bryan wasn’t crazy about the song choice and Lionel wanted to see more of Hutchinson's personality.

