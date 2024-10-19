Busy road closures in Buckhead lead to major traffic back-ups

ATLANTA — Drivers in Buckhead on Saturday were left fighting major traffic delays after a busy section of roads closed.

They reported to Channel 2 Action News that areas around Lenox Square were being shut down by law enforcement.

Georgia Department on Transportation cameras in the area confirmed that Lenox Road was closed down at Peachtree Road.

They also showed heavy traffic all throughout the area.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more details on what led up to those closures.

