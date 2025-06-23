Businesses evacuated after carbon monoxide call in midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire and Rescue crews are evacuating several businesses in midtown Atlanta after reports of carbon monoxide.

Firefighters responded to the Midtown Promenade in the 900 block of Monroe Drive.

Officials say two people have reported having headaches. They have not said which shop or restaurant prompted the call.

"We’re working to ensure everyone’s safety — updates to follow," a spokesperson said.

We have a reporter and photojournalist heading to the scene for updates on Channel 2 Action News.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

©2025 Cox Media Group