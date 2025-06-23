Historic number of Georgians expected to travel for July 4

ATLANTA — Ahead of the July 4 weekend, travel organization AAA said it’s expecting a historic number of Georgians, and Americans, to hit the roads on the holiday.

According to the company, 2.3 million Georgians are likely to travel for July 4 weekend, with more than 2 million driving.

Nationally, AAA said it’s expecting 72.2 million Americans to travel for the period of June 28 to July 6, a 1.7 million increase versus 2024 and 7 million more than in 2019.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In 2019, 1.9 million Georgians drove for July 4 and 2 million did the same in 2024.

This year, AAA said it projects 2.1 million Peach State residents to drive for holiday celebrations.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Independence Day is one of the most popular times for travel, with Americans eager to take advantage of summer vacation opportunities,” Debbie Haas, Vice President of AAA Travel, said in a statement. “This year, we’re seeing strong demand for road trips, flights, and cruises, especially with the holiday falling on a Friday. This is allowing travelers to extend their getaways and make lasting memories with loved ones.”

While many are expected to drive, AAA said it also expects gas prices to fluctuate heading into the holiday.

"Last week, oil prices surged in response to Israel’s strikes on Iran, increasing gasoline production costs. While analysts suggest this may be a short-term reaction, it’s too early to know whether prices will stabilize before the holiday," AAA said in a statement. "Georgia drivers are currently paying around $2.95. That is approximately 37 cents per gallon less than last year’s holiday."

Here’s when AAA says the best and worst travel times are if you’re driving for July 4 celebrations:

Best and Worst Times to Travel by Car Date Worst Travel Time Best Travel Time Saturday, Jun 28 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM Before 10:00 AM Sunday, Jun 29 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Before 11:00 AM Monday, Jun 30 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM Before 12:00 PM Tuesday, Jul 01 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Before 2:00 PM Wednesday, Jul 02 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM Before 12:00 PM Thursday, Jul 03 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM Before 12:00 PM Friday, Jul 04 12:00 PM - 7:00 PM Before 12:00 PM Saturday, Jul 05 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM Before 11:00 AM Sunday, Jul 06 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM Before 11:00 AM

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group