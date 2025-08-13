Business owners ready to see iconic Little Five Points plaza transform

ATLANTA — The iconic Findley Plaza in Atlanta’s Little Five Points is undergoing a major renovation to make the area more open and welcoming.

The project officially broke ground on Wednesday after demolition started a few weeks ago. It aims to transform the plaza into a more inviting space with new sidewalks, furniture, lighting and landscaping.

The changes are intended to address previous issues of trash, graffiti, and safety concerns, making the area more accessible and enjoyable for visitors and residents alike.

“This plaza is iconic in this community … and it’s about time it got some love and attention,” said Liliana Bakhiari, an Atlanta City Councilmember involved in the project.

Patrice Hull, owner of Stuff We Wanna Say, expressed emotional support for the renovation.

“When I think about the small businesses, independent businesses in this community, and what we’ve gone through, through the pandemic, this actually makes me want to cry,” Hull said.

The renovation of Findley Plaza is seen as a long-overdue improvement by many in the community. The plaza, named after the old Findley Hardware Store, was previously an empty triangle between traffic before becoming a park. However, it had become filled with trash and graffiti, and was used as a homeless encampment.

Business owners in the area, like Laneeks Lucket of Earthtone, hope the renovations will make the space more inviting and safe.

“When people are safe, they spend more money…we want our customers to feel safe,” Lucket said.

The new design will include room to gather, secure bike racks, and enhanced lighting, all while maintaining the unique and eclectic character of Little Five Points.

The project is expected to be completed in January.

