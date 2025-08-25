Burglar caught on video taking pricey bike off East Atlanta porch in plain sight amid theft spree

EAST ATLANTA, Ga. — A series of thefts have been reported in an East Atlanta neighborhood, where a burglar has been stealing expensive items from front porches in plain sight.

The burglaries, which occurred on Braeburn Drive and Flat Shoals Road, were captured on security cameras on the nights of Aug. 19 and 20. Among the stolen items were pricey competition bikes, which are commonly left outside by residents.

“They leave things laying around because they’ve never had anything like this happen to them,” Chris Brown, a resident of the neighborhood for more than 35 years, told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington.

Surveillance videos show a person in a hoodie approaching homes and taking items from the porches. In one video, the individual is seen grabbing an expensive bike and walking away.

Brown said he believes the crimes are happening because residents are trusting and often leave their bikes unlocked outside.

“We can leave things around because we don’t think that people will take it because of the kind of neighborhood that it is, but they are, um, slapping us back into reality,” Brown added.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is urged to contact CrimeStoppers. Call 404-577-TIPS(8477) or email the anonymous information using the online form at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org. The tip can result in a reward up to $5,000 to the individual who supplied the information needed to solve the case.

