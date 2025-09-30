Bullet found at Atlanta elementary school cafeteria

ATLANTA — A bullet was found Monday in the school cafeteria of Heritage Elementary School, Fulton County Schools said.

The bullet was found on the floor in the serving line. Neither students or staff were in any immediate danger, according to a letter to parents from principal Cheryl Parker.

“We are taking this matter very seriously and are working to identify the student that brought the bullet to campus,” according to Parker’s letter, which was shared by a Fulton County Schools representative.

Below is the letter in its entirety:

Dear Heritage Parents and Guardians,

I hope this message finds you well. I want to inform you about an incident that occurred this morning in our school cafeteria. A single bullet was found on the floor near the serving line, and the investigation is ongoing. Please be assured that at no point were students or staff in immediate danger. We are taking this matter very seriously and are working to identify the student that brought the bullet to campus.

We encourage everyone in our school community to remain vigilant. Remind your children to report any suspicious behavior or concerns to an adult or school staff member. Emphasize the importance of the “See Something, Say Something” principle. Your partnership in maintaining a safe environment for our children is invaluable.

Thank you for your understanding and support. Should you have any questions or concerns, feel free to reach out.

Sincerely,

Cheryl D. Parker

Principal

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group