Bullet barely misses Atlanta woman’s head as she sits in her living room

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — A woman in northwest Atlanta was sitting in her apartment watching television with her dogs when a bullet pierced her wall.

Police don’t know who fired the shot or why they did.

Jamessa Flippin-Perry told Channel 2′s Tom Regan that she feels lucky to be alive after the bullet flew just over her head before hitting the other side of her living room.

“Something just went ‘POW!’ and I was like, ‘What in the world?’” Flippin-Perry recalled.

A light fixture shattered when the bullet ripped through her wall.

“I grab the dogs and I run to the bathroom,” she said.

The bullet punctured an exterior wall in the breezeway before entering her apartment.

“If I would have been standing up, we wouldn’t be having this conversation,” Flippin-Perry said. “My gosh, that’s pretty frightening. It’s really frightening.”

Regan speaks with her about the stress she’s living with since the shooting on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

