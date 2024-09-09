Bullet barely misses Atlanta woman’s head as she sits in her living room

ATLANTA — A woman in northwest Atlanta was sitting in her apartment watching television with her dogs when a bullet pierced her wall.
Police don’t know who fired the shot or why they did.
Jamessa Flippin-Perry told Channel 2′s Tom Regan that she feels lucky to be alive after the bullet flew just over her head before hitting the other side of her living room.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
“Something just went ‘POW!’ and I was like, ‘What in the world?’” Flippin-Perry recalled.
A light fixture shattered when the bullet ripped through her wall.
“I grab the dogs and I run to the bathroom,” she said.
The bullet punctured an exterior wall in the breezeway before entering her apartment.
“If I would have been standing up, we wouldn’t be having this conversation,” Flippin-Perry said. “My gosh, that’s pretty frightening. It’s really frightening.”
Regan speaks with her about the stress she’s living with since the shooting on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Apalachee school shooting: Bodycam video shows Colt Gray ‘nervous’ demeanor in 2023 investigation
- Former clerk accused of stealing money from GA police department
- Stolen watch led to Forsyth deputies searching an Airbnb. They found more than just furniture
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group