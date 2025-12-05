Bulldogs, Bama fans descend on downtown Atlanta ahead of SEC Championship game

ATLANTA — The Georgia Bulldogs are gearing up for what feels like a home game as they prepare to face Alabama in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Fans have already started gathering at the Georgia World Congress Center, showing their support for the Bulldogs ahead of the big game scheduled for 4 p.m. on Channel 2 Action News on Saturday.

“Excitement and nervousness,” said Daniel Perlman, a Georgia Bulldogs fan. “It’s Bama. We just can’t figure them out, but I got confidence in the boys that they’re getting riled up and ready for the game tomorrow.”

TRENDING STORIES:

London Costen, a student, expressed optimism, saying, “Our loss earlier this year was a good battle test for us, so I feel like we’re strong enough to win.”

The anticipation is palpable as the Georgia Bulldogs loaded onto their buses on Friday, heading to Atlanta for the championship showdown.

This game is seen as a chance for revenge, as Alabama defeated Georgia in a regular-season game earlier this year.

“I’m hoping for a big W. Bama has been our boogeyman for the last couple of seasons,” Pearlman said.

©2025 Cox Media Group