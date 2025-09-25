Budget deadline closing in for Atlanta Dogwood Festival

ATLANTA — Organizers with the Atlanta Dogwood Festival only have a few more weeks to raise more than $200,000 or else the festival “will cease to exist.”

Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m. first told you about the festival’s budget shortfall last month.

“We’ve always been self-sufficient, and now we’re reaching out saying we need your help,” Brian Hill, Executive Director of the Atlanta Dogwood Festival, told Channel 2 Action News.

Organizers said they need to raise $250,000 by Nov. 1 or they won’t have a festival in 2026.

According to the latest count available on the festival’s website, they have received more than $43,000 in donations.

For the last 89 years, the festival has been a free celebration of art and music in Piedmont Park.

Organizers cite rising production costs and shifting sponsorship priorities as the reason behind the budget shortfall.

The festival’s future now hinges on public support, with donations being accepted through their website. CLICK HERE to donate.

