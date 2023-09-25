Buckhead hotel evacuated after car fire starts in parking deck, officials say

ATLANTA — Crews battled a fire early Monday near a hotel in Buckhead that forced dozens to be evacuated Monday morning.

Atlanta police and fire told Channel 2 Action News that crews were called to the Homewood Suites on Pharr Road NE at 4:30 a.m. Monday for a large fire.

Officials on the scene confirmed that most of the fire was inside the hotel’s parking deck. It is unclear if the hotel’s main building was damaged.

There was no extension to the main building of the hotel, according to fire officials.

Authorities said the Staybridge Suites, a hotel next door to the Homewood, had been evacuated. At least 64 people were staying in the hotel, according to fire officials.

According to the investigation, a car inside the parking deck caught on fire.

The fire then spread to another car and construction materials that were in the parking deck left by construction workers who were renovating the Homewood Suites, according to fire officials.

No injuries have been reported.

