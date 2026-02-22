Buckhead high-rise residents without water for weeks: ‘I really want to cry’

ATLANTA — This complex sits in one of Buckhead’s most upscale areas, right near the St. Regis Atlanta and steps from the Shops at Buckhead.

But residents told Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter despite being surrounded by luxury, inside Pharr 55, more than 100 residents have been dealing with water issues for weeks.

“I really want to cry. This is very inhabitable and inhumane,” resident Nicole Brown said.

Management at 55 Pharr emailed residents Friday, saying repairs were underway, and water could be restored as soon as the next day.

But by late Saturday, people living there say they’re still without water.

“I just want them to provide us with some kind of information about what’s going on. Why is the water off? What is our timeframe?” Brown said.

She invited Channel 2 Action News into her home last week, where she showed us the reality of life without water, right down to how she manages basic human needs.

“This is my urine cup,” Brown said.

Property emails say the problem began on Jan. 28, blaming a plumbing issue but promising help was on the way.

Now more than three weeks later, residents say the problem persists.

“I honestly wish that you all would consider each and every resident that is here,” Brown said.

Brown spoke with Kleinpeter by phone Saturday night, saying she was forced to leave the apartment and is now staying with someone else.

