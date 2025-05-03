Buckhead coffee shop offers job opportunities for workers with cognitive, physical impairments

ATLANTA — Many people start their day with a hot cup of coffee. A special coffee shop in Buckhead employs people with physical or cognitive impairments.

Mend Coffee and Goods gave Griffin Brown a second chance.

“I had struggled with feelings of worthlessness because I couldn’t find a job, and I felt like I was a burden on society. And so now this opportunity makes me feel like I can really contribute and be a person,” Brown said.

Katherine Wolf and her husband Jay founded a nonprofit called Hope Heals.

They create safe spaces for those who have disabilities, including Mend Coffee and Goods.

“You get to be the one to not just take the thermostat, but to change the temperature of the room. And that’s what people with disabilities do, they really change the temperature,” Wolf said.

She has had her own battles after a stroke led to paralysis on the right side of her face.

She’s also endured the discovery of a brain aneurysm and a rare, undiagnosed neurological condition.

“My whole life, had a heart for people on the margin, but never until becoming someone within this community could I advocate, much less have a platform to advocate so strongly for this specific marginalized group,” she said.

Hope Heals advocates for people with disabilities. They also provide safe spaces through social events, family retreats, and summer camp experiences.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group