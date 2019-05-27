Brother arrested trying to stop fight involving sister at local high school

ATLANTA - Several students are facing punishment and police arrested a man after a fight at a local high school.
Channel 2's Audrey Washington obtained video of the fight that happened inside South Atlanta High School. We blurred the faces in the video because of their ages, but the punches, kicks and hair pulling seemed to never end,
The mother of one of the girls involved said it started last week, when another student threatened her daughter. That’s when she says her 19-year-old son stepped in.
“It was about three little girls against my daughter and my son. She walks up and then my brother was, like, 'Don’t fight, just leave her alone, go sit down,' and then she swings on my brother," she said.
The mother and daughter asked to remain anonymous out of fear of retaliation.
The mother said her son was at the school to visit his mentor, not to fight.
“He didn’t fight the little girl, he pushed her off of him because she slapped him," she said.
Eventually, the brawl broke up.
Washington spoke with an Atlanta Public Schools representative. He said everyone in the fight was disciplined and that the district takes the safety of their students seriously.
As for the brother, police arrested him. He’s charged with simple battery and trespassing because he never signed in at the front desk.
The girl we spoke to for this report was suspended but her mother still doesn’t know if she’ll let her daughter return to South Atlanta High for the new school year.
