Border patrol officers save the life of woman having medical emergency at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Atlanta saved the life of a woman they say experiencing a medical emergency at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in January.

On January 5 just after 8 a.m., officials with border protection noticed a traveler collapse near the inspection area. Mary Mellette, 74, from Charleston, S.C. arrived at the airport after a 15-hour flight from Johannesburg, South Africa.

Officers began to provide life support to Mellette after she went unconscious, was unresponsive and had no pulse.

“Military combat life-saver training and concurrent retraining by CBP EMT’s was instrumental in our life saving response” stated CBPO Graham a 22-year Army veteran.

At the request of the family, responding CBP officers met Mellette and her sister at the Atlanta area hospital where she received medical treatment. Later, she was released to her home to receive further medical care and continue her recovery.

“Customs and Border Protection officers are trained for many responses,” said John Quintana, Acting Atlanta Area Port Director. “Their life-saving actions are a testament to the service and care CBP delivers.”

Even though she experienced a medical emergency, Mellette still received her passport stamp while officer Graham visited her in the hospital.

