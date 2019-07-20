Bodycam video shows police officer saving child from locked hot car

ATLANTA - An Atlanta police officer saved a child whose mother accidentally locked her in a hot car.
Channel 2’s Michael Seiden obtained body camera video from the officer, showing him shattering the woman's window to get to the child.
It happened July 10 in the parking lot outside the Publix in The Peach shopping center on Peachtree Road in Buckhead.
"It was really hot outside, and when I looked in the window, I could see the child was clearly in distress," Officer Ronald Stoddard, with the Atlanta Police Department, said.
