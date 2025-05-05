Black Heart Association screens hundreds of women for heart disease in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer for women. Black women experience even higher death rates.

Tara Robinson’s personal story is scary, even for her. “I’ve had 3 heart attacks, April 10th, 11th, and 12th, and on the 12th, I had a massive heart attack with 99% blockage in my left artery,” said Robinson. “I was at the age of 40 and it completely caught me off guard.”

Robinson is the founder of the Black Heart Association. Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in Georgia, accounting for 28,000 deaths a year according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The Black Heart Association’s goal is to get as many people as possible screened and save lives. And they did that in Atlanta last week at the World Natural Hair Show, where they screened over 300 women.

“That’s our goal to make sure that you know where you stand as it relates to your cholesterol and possibly genetic markers, and kidney and A1C. But mostly importantly, having those talks about stress and how it is important for us to slow down and take some time to breathe and take care of ourselves,” explained Robinson.

The Black Heart Association’s goal is to screen 5,000 people across the country this year.

“Because when we look good on the outside, it normally makes us feel good. And so, we need to flip that a little bit, we feel good on the inside, and that radiates,” said Robinson.

The Black Heart Association has buses they’re using to tour the country and reach people. You can go to https://blackheartassociation.org/ to fill out a form and be sent for lab testing covered by BHA.

