Bill filed to require moped insurance in Georgia

ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers filed new legislation that would make moped drivers have liability insurance to be able to drive in the state.

If the legislation passes, no one under 15 years old would be able to drive a moped on highways in Georgia and no one would be able to drive a moped on the highway unless they have both a valid driver’s license, an instruction permit or a limited permit.

Additionally, House Bill 494 requires that no one can operate or drive a moped unless the vehicle is “covered by a form of financial responsibility which provides for the ability to respond in damages for liability” after an accident.

Current auto insurance statutes require that insurance cover a minimum of $25,000 for bodily injury or death from an accident, $50,000 for injury or death of two or more people, or $25,000 for injury to or destruction of property for anyone driving an automobile or motorcycle.

HB 494 adds mopeds to that standing requirement for insurance coverage, should the bill pass.

