Popular Buckhead barbershop making its final cut after nearly 70 years

ATLANTA — A place that has kept metro Atlanta gentlemen well groomed for nearly seven decades is closing down.

The Peachtree Battle Barber Shop will give its final haircuts on Friday afternoon.

Chris Edwards has loved his life’s work. Just ask his loyal customers.

“Well, he’s been complaining about it for years. So OK, it’s about time. Put us our of our misery!” longtime customer Ed Fisher joked.

Friendly banter is the trademark of Buckhead’s Peachtree Battle Barbershop. It first opened way back in 1958. Edwards says he is owner No. 5

“I’ve done this for 33 years, and it ‘was’ temporary,” he said.

He never left. But Edwards says he is done taking a little off the top. He is hanging up the clipper and sweeping up the hair one last time before he closes up the shop for goo.

Then he’ll do what barbers never do.

“I’m gonna eat lunch. Like normal people do. Ha, ha, ha!” Edwards said.

His loyal customers say the end of the barbershop is truly the end of the era. But Fisher says he will still need a haircut.

“Yeah. I found Chris’s home address. I’ll be visiting him twice a month!”

The last haircuts are Friday. Edwards said the new tenants plan to open a children’s hair salon.

