Bessie Branham Rec. Center to reopen after mold abatement efforts

ATLANTA — The Bessie Branham Recreation Center in Atlanta will reopen to the public on Saturday.

The facility was temporarily closed on April 11 due to the need for potential mold abatement.

At the time of the temporary closure, Atlanta officials moved after school and teen programming to the Coan Recreation Center on Woodbine Avenue SE.

The city said they were taking concerns about potential mold found in the building seriously, leading to the closure and moving of programs.

“The remediation that led to its temporary closure has been completed, and all related concerns have been addressed,” officials said.

Now, afterschool and teen programming is expected to resume on Monday.

