Beltline's Eastside Trail remains in the dark after more than 6 years

ATLANTA - It’s been more than six years, and one of the most popular parts of the Atlanta Beltline still has no lights.
“I try to get out by 4:30 p.m. so I can get home by 6 p.m. before it gets too dark,” one Beltline walker told Channel 2’s Justin Wilfon.
Surrounded by apartment complexes and busy restaurants, the busy stretch known as the Eastside Trail remains in the dark after the sun goes down.
In 2016, the Atlanta Beltline Partnership announced they were going to launch a crowdfunding campaign to "Light the Line."
