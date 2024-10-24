Battleground Georgia: Harris, Trump campaign in metro Atlanta with less than 2 weeks to election

ATLANTA — We’re just 11 days out from the 2024 presidential election and the stakes are high.

Georgia is a hot spot for both presidential candidates, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

Harris returned to Georgia on Thursday while Trump was here on Wednesday.

Harris is bringing big names to turn out her base including former President Barack Obama and rocker Bruce Springsteen.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot was there on Saturday as Harris walked onto the stage at Lakewood Amphitheater in southeast Atlanta as she tried to keep Georgia a blue state.

Joined on stage by Atlanta singer Usher, she implored her base to go vote, calling the November election “one of the most consequential elections in our lifetime.”

ELECTION 2024

A day later, Harris made an appearance at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in DeKalb County, trying to energize black voters to come out for her in early voting and on election day.

“Faith and good works go hand in hand, and that is especially true when protecting our sacred right to vote and getting souls to the polls,” Harris said.

“I’d like to begin by asking a very important question. Are you better off now than you were four years ago?” Trump asked the crowd at his rally in Gwinnett County on Wednesday night.

He made his pitch to Georgia voters, also urging them to get out and vote.

“Now the fate of our nation is in your hands, and Georgia, you have to stand up and tell Kamala Harris that, ‘Kamala, you’ve done a horrible job,’” Trump said.

