Back in business: Eleventh Street Pub reopens for first time since devastating water main break

ATLANTA — The Eleventh Street Pub is finally back in business after a water main break in May caused significant disruptions for numerous homes and businesses across the city.

The water crisis on May 31 forced the popular pub, located at the corner of 11th and West Peachtree Streets, to close its doors.

The break in the aging water lines led to days of flooding and extensive damage within the pub, impacting walls, furniture, and the bar itself.

“I’m happy to have the staff back. I was really happy to see a lot of our regulars come back yesterday,” said Mike Taylor, owner of the Eleventh Street Pub.

Atlanta Watershed Management confirmed that this incident was the second major break in the city within a short period, with the first occurring in Vine City.

Both breaks affected thousands of Atlanta residents and businesses.

Taylor expressed his concern over the uncertainty that followed the break.

“It was just a long period of uncertainty,” he said.

Despite the challenges, the pub managed to reopen its doors on Thursday evening, for the first time since the crisis.

The return was met with enthusiasm from both employees and customers.

“Not knowing when we were going to be able to reopen when our staff was going to come back. Now that everyone is back, everything is back to normal,” Taylor said.

Taylor shared a video he took at the onset of the break, capturing the extent of the damage.

He also shared photos of the pub’s reopening, which showed loyal customers filling the establishment again.

“As soon as we opened the doors at six, we had a lot of people come out. We were busy the whole night through. A lot of people were just happy to come back, and we were very happy to get back to business as usual,” Taylor said.

Friday marked the start of the pub’s first full day of business, offering both lunch and dinner services.

The sound of mixing drinks and the buzz of conversations have returned, signaling a new chapter for the Eleventh Street Pub.

